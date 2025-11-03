SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,902 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $31,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $39.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

