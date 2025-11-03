State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,746 Shares of GDS Holdings $GDS

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,177,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 262,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised GDS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. GDS Holdings has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

