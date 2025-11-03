State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Holdings in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAL. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter worth about $29,477,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $144,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

Ralliant Stock Performance

RAL stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.37. Ralliant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $503.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

