State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 13,766 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 464.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Western Union by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 2,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Cagwin purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. This represents a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Mcgranahan purchased 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,752,431.25. This trade represents a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of WU stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 18.80%.The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

