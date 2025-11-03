State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 14.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 664,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Balefire LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.7% in the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUN opened at $23.01 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $930.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Guggenheim set a $43.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Capital One Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

