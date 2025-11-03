State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in FrontView REIT, Inc. $FVR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FrontView REIT were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FrontView REIT by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FrontView REIT by 87.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 164,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 76,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

FrontView REIT Stock Down 0.4%

FVR stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $271.81 million and a PE ratio of -12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. FrontView REIT’s payout ratio is -80.37%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank bought 2,808 shares of FrontView REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,931.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,177 shares in the company, valued at $64,401.88. This trade represents a 118.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FVR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

