State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Amundi purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech during the first quarter worth about $4,926,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODD stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.16. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96.

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODD shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ODDITY Tech from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ODDITY Tech from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

