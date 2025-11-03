State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 220.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 43.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 654,400.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 54,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $996,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 221,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,880.98. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice E. Page sold 26,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $484,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,509.32. The trade was a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 138,766 shares of company stock worth $2,515,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Get Our Latest Report on AEO

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.