State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Zacks Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Shares of SMPL opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

