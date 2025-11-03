State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,769 Shares of CorVel Corp. $CRVL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CorVel alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 235.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CorVel by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 58.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Trading Up 0.5%

CorVel stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.95. CorVel Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $234.71 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,764 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $161,476.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,099.92. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,578. This trade represents a 62.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CRVL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRVL

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.