State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James Ronald Dail sold 7,824 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,326,402.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,623.52. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $50,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,311 shares in the company, valued at $177,942.03. This represents a 22.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,076. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $164.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.07. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $112.94 and a one year high of $174.26.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $432.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.13 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

