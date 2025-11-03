Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.31. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.