Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $648.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $738.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $699.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total value of $390,807.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,900,268. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,971 shares of company stock worth $140,461,589. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

