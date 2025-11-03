Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 4,420 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 180,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $89,538,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,279,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,811 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $517.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $513.81 and a 200-day moving average of $488.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

