TD Securities Boosts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
TSE MRT.UN traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,887. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$386.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.77.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Inv.
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.