TD Securities Boosts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

TSE MRT.UN traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,887. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$386.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.77.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust that owns, manages, and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties across Canada. The company has three reportable segments namely Retail, Office, and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment.

