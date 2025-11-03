TD Securities Cuts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$55.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGI. CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.

Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting C$43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,037. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.56. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$24.47 and a 1-year high of C$52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

