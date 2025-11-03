TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 82.66% from the company’s current price.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$82.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cogeco

Cogeco Trading Up 2.7%

Cogeco Company Profile

Shares of CGO traded up C$1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$60.22. 44,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 605.15. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$51.56 and a 12 month high of C$69.50.

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.