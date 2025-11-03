TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 82.66% from the company’s current price.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$82.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cogeco
Cogeco Trading Up 2.7%
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.