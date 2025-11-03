TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Price

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BEP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

BEP stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,983. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $32.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

