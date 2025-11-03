TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHR. CIBC raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.55.
Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.
