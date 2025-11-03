Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Down 9.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) fell 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.8250. 2,793,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,084,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Stock Down 6.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $626.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,752,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 84,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after buying an additional 127,960 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,558,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 200,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,789,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.