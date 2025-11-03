Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) Shares Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.0470. 245,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 243,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.20 in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.93.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 669,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 38,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter.

About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

See Also

