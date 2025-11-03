Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.6440, with a volume of 622164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TS. BNP Paribas cut Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Tenaris Stock Up 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 291.0%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 48.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

