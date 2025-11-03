TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Citigroup

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TFII. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on TFI International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cormark cut shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TFI International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

TFI International Stock Down 0.3%

TFII traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.49. 249,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,639. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.45. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. TFI International had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,218 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 441,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,862,000 after acquiring an additional 88,697 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 427,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 107,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

