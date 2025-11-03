TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$157.00 Price Target at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$161.00 to C$157.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.33.

TFII stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$126.10. 313,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$128.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$123.39. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$102.57 and a 12 month high of C$219.48. The company has a market cap of C$10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads.

