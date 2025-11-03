TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$145.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.33.
TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads.
