TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$145.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.33.

TFII stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$126.10. 313,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,816. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$102.57 and a 52 week high of C$219.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads.

