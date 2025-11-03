The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Madison Square Garden Stock Performance

MSGS opened at $215.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.75. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -219.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.67. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $39.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

