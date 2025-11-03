Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 172818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $763.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 182,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

