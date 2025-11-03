Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU) PT Set at C$3.00 by National Bankshares

Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU – Get Free Report) has been given a C$3.00 price objective by analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 73.41% from the company’s previous close.

Thesis Gold Trading Down 2.8%

TAU stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.73. 684,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,530. Thesis Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$2.08. The stock has a market cap of C$447.28 million, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24.

