tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading 7.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.40 and last traded at GBX 7.26. Approximately 297,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 398,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 10.
tinyBuild Stock Up 9.6%
About tinyBuild
Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.
tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.
