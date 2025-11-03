Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
TITN opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $383.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.27. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $23.41.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $546.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
