Toho Titanium Co., Ltd. (OTC:TTNNF) Short Interest Up 54.2% in October

Toho Titanium Co., Ltd. (OTC:TTNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 388,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the September 30th total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,880.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,880.0 days.

Toho Titanium stock remained flat at $9.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. Toho Titanium has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Toho Titanium Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of titanium metals, catalysts for polyolefin, and chemicals in Japan. It offers titanium metals, such as titanium sponge, titanium ingots, titanium powder, and fabricated titanium products. The company also provides propylene polymerization catalysts.

