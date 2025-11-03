Toho Titanium Co., Ltd. (OTC:TTNNF) Short Interest Up 54.2% in October

Toho Titanium Co., Ltd. (OTC:TTNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 388,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the September 30th total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,880.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,880.0 days.
Toho Titanium Price Performance
Toho Titanium stock remained flat at $9.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. Toho Titanium has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $14.07.
Toho Titanium Company Profile
