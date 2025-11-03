TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.05. Approximately 2,143,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,808,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05.

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.93.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

