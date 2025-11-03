Top Manufacturing Stocks To Consider – November 3rd

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, and Fabrinet are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is producing physical goods—ranging from raw materials and components to finished consumer and industrial products—using factories, machinery, and assembly lines. They cover industries such as automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, electronics and consumer goods manufacturing. Investors view them as generally cyclical and capital‑intensive, sensitive to economic growth, commodity prices and supply‑chain risks, and evaluate them by metrics like order backlogs, capacity utilization, margins and capital expenditures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Fabrinet (FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

