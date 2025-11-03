Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$151.00 to C$180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on TIH. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$148.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$164.00 to C$176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$172.88.
In related news, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total value of C$1,095,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their position. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total transaction of C$876,600.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.
