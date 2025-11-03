Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.74 and last traded at C$14.74, with a volume of 16877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.75.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.
Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services
In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 148,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,874,925.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 148,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,874,925.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,099,500. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 157,275 shares of company stock worth $1,988,654. Corporate insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.
