United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 156.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 197,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 90,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $2,923,113.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,954.64. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,424,544.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,670. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,119 shares of company stock worth $5,847,907 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $94.04 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

