Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was down 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.3970. Approximately 3,043,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,417,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UROY shares. Zacks Research raised Uranium Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Uranium Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 12.3%

The firm has a market cap of $571.85 million, a P/E ratio of -425.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. Uranium Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 9.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 269,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 64.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 134,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 111,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

