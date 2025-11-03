Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 194,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 109,567 shares.The stock last traded at $2.7850 and had previously closed at $2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UXIN. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Uxin in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Uxin Stock Up 13.2%

The firm has a market cap of $532.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.89 million for the quarter. Uxin has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

Featured Stories

