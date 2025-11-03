VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 617,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $30,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $906,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:HYD opened at $51.18 on Monday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

