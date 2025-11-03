VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Short Interest Update

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,900 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Israel ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISRA traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.81. 2,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,084. VanEck Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Israel ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

