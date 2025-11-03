VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 929,841 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 529,298 shares.The stock last traded at $66.39 and had previously closed at $70.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REMX. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

