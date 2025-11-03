Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,288.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 627,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 619,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 56,052 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 372,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,053,000.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $201.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.49. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $204.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

