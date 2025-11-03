VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $32,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.92, for a total transaction of $131,722.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,971.88. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $523,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 460,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,423,216.06. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,706 shares of company stock worth $12,451,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $239.80 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $175.62 and a one year high of $310.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.