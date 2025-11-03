Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Short Interest Up 57.6% in October

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,800 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEARCA:BBC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.97. 10,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,163. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

