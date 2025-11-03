Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 3,435,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,191% from the average session volume of 266,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62.
Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.
