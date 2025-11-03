VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Down 29.5% in October

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 796,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
Read Our Latest Report on VYNE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance
VYNE stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.95. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.30.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 8,097.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
Read More
