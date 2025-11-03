VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Down 29.5% in October

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 796,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 123.3% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 344,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

VYNE stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.95. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 8,097.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

