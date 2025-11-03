Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE SWK opened at $67.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.40%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

