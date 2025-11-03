Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Stellantis Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of STLA opened at $10.14 on Monday. Stellantis N.V. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

