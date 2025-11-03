Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $18,972,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 70.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Upstart by 44.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 753.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $2,705,438.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,227.02. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,287.14. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,558. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Upstart Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $47.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

