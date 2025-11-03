Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Westaim Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $603.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. Westaim had a negative net margin of 118.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

